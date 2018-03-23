Prithviraj’s maiden production titled Nine, first look poster released

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj announced last week that he would be collaborating with Sony Pictures India for his maiden production. This announcement came a week after Prithviraj announced his solo leap into the world of production.

On Friday, it was announced that the film is titled Nine. To be directed by Jenuse Mohamed, it will have music by Shaan Rahman. The makers also confirmed that the regular shooting will commence in April.

Along with the title, the first look poster of the film was also unveiled. Going by the poster, the film can be expected to be a thriller.

On the acting front, Prithviraj is expected to commence shooting for Blessy’s Aadujeevitham soon. Based on the 2008’s popular Malayalam novel Goat Days, the film will feature him in the role of an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. According to director Blessy’s recent media interaction, the role requires the Ezra actor to undergo drastic weight transformation.

