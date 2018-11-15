Priyadarshan pulls off comedy really well: Aniket

In a first in his career, actor Aniket Vishwarao is attempting the horror comedy genre. The Poshter Girl (2016) actor will be seen in Majhya Baykocha Priyakar along with Priyadarshan Jadhav and Bhagyashree Mote. Aniket is excited about the film as the genre itself hasn’t been explored much in Marathi films and it is also his first. “The best part about this film is that it is not an adult comedy neither does it have below the belt jokes. The humour quotient lies somewhere between the two. The team and the cast are brilliant and above all, the production value has been maintained well. We have seen films that have suffered because the production wasn’t taken seriously or compromised.”

This film will also mark his first acting venture with actor and friend Priyadarshan. Not many are aware that the two actors have been intercollege competitors when it came to theatre. “We studied in rival colleges; however, I have always liked his work. He has been an exceptional performer since college days. He is energy and spontaneity are just amazing.”

On the set too, Aniket adds that it is difficult to match with Priyadarshan’s improvisations. “I do enjoy adding value input to a scene; however, I do that in my mind before we go on set. He, on the other hand, will improvise during a scene. So, he literally keeps you on your toes. You have to be alert to react to what he has done. He pulls of comedy really well.”

Aniket will next be seen in Fakt Ekdach, Maska 2 and Fools, out of which the latter two are directed by Priyadarshan. “He has directed me before and has a knack of bringing out the best in me,” he signs off.

