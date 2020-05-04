Producers urge Tamil Nadu government to grant permission to resume post-production work

regional-movies

Tamil film producers on Monday have urged Tamil Nadu government to grant permission to resume post-production related work as over Rs 500 crore of investment on various films is locked due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a letter addressed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the producers requested to at least grant permission to resume post-production work on films that have completed shooting.

“We are film producers in Tamil cinema and post the lockdown implemented from March 24 2020, all our films under production were stopped. Tamil film industry has over Rs 500 crore investment locked due to this lockdown including films for which only post-production work is pending,” read the letter.

The letter further states that the producers are aware that the permission to allow shooting with many people is difficult since Chennai is in red zone. However, a special appeal has been made to permit resumption of post-production under the following guidelines.

“We Tamil film producers along with FEFSI Union of workers undertake and guarantee to ensure social distancing of the people involved in post-production with all the precautions like sanitizing the places where we will be working and making all the people involved in the work wear masks and gloves,” it added.

The post-production activities, as per the letter, include editing, dubbing, VFX/CGI, DI (Digital Intermediary), background music score, sound effects, foley and mixing.

The letter further stated that the government of Kerala has granted permission to resume post-production activities with less than five people working at a time and work has already commenced.

Over the last two months, the shooting of several Tamil films had to be stopped following the coronavirus outbreak. Team of Vikram’s upcoming Tamil film Cobra had to cancel their shooting schedule and return to India. The shoot of Simbu’s Maanaadu, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad, was also postponed.

