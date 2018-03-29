Rajini’s film with Karthik Subbaraj: Makers in talks with three female actors

Superstar Rajinikanth, who currently awaits the release of Kaala and 2.0, recently signed a new film with Karthik Subbaraj. The official announcement was made in February. However, the film is still to get a name.

With the project slated to go on the floors in two months, it has come to light that the makers have initiated talks with three leading actors -- Deepika Padukone, Trisha Krishnan and Anjali.

It needs to be noted that Deepika had already worked with Rajinikanth in motion-capture animated film Kochadaiiyaan. However, both Trisha and Anjali are yet to work with Thalaivar.

Meanwhile Karthik, best known for films such as Jigarthanda and Pizza, said directing Rajinikanth would certainly be his life’s best moment. “Even though I’ve made four films in my career so far, I grew fascinated towards cinema because of superstar Rajinikanth sir. To get to direct him is the best moment of my life,” Subbaraj said, adding that his film will be quite different from Enthiran. “It’ll be a proper Rajini film,” he added.

He believes collaborating with Rajinikanth will come with its set of expectations and responsibility. “I see it as an enjoyable challenge.”

This film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has been finalised to score music.

The makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast. Subbaraj currently awaits the release of his silent film Mercury, which stars Prabhudheva in the lead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more