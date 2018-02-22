Makers of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 have two new release dates in mind

It has already been clarified that superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, originally slated to hit the screens on April 24, has been deferred once again to an unknown date. Thalaivar’s Kaala, in which he plays a slum lord turned gangster, has been confirmed to release on the day 2.0 was planned to be brought out. The latest reports doing the rounds is that Lyca Productions, the makers of Rs 450 crore magnum opus, have two dates in mind.

According to our sources, the team is eyeing Independence Day or Diwali release. The makers are keen to bring out the film on one of the two days as they can cash in on the long holiday weekend. Shankar’s 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran, has been deferred once again owing to high VFX work. As many as eleven studios from across the globe are currently working on the visual effects. At the film’s audio launch in Dubai, VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan said that 2.0 is undoubtedly the most challenging project he ever worked on.

Also starring Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar, who is making his southern debut, the film will be dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi. The makers have so far only released the audio and a making video. The film’s teaser was planned to be released on Rajinikanth’s birthday last year. However, the makers dropped the idea as they couldn’t complete the product on time.

Follow @htshowbiz for more