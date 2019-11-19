Rajinikanth completes dubbing for Darbar in record time, see pic

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth has completed dubbing for his upcoming film Darbar in just two days, according to trusted sources. Darbar will see Rajinikanth as a cop.

Director AR Murugadoss took to Twitter to share a picture from the dubbing session. He tweeted: “One of the best dubbing sessions in my life. Thalaivar Darbar dubbing completed.”

In Darbar, Rajinikanth returns to playing a cop after 25 years. The last time the actor donned khaki was for 1992 Tamil actioner Pandian. The motion poster of Darbar was released last week. It revealed that Rajinikanth plays a rowdy cop who doesn’t care about the rules.

It was recently revealed that Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander, marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and Murugadoss.

In a recent interview, the Akira director revealed that audiences can look forward to see Rajinikanth in his charismatic avatar yet in Darbar, which also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and Nivetha Thomas in key roles.

The film is gearing up for Pongal festival release next year. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Darbar might clash with Dhanush’s Pataas at the box office. This means Rajinikanth and his son-in-law Dhanush will take each other head on at the ticket windows.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is getting ready to commence work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Siva. Dubbed Thalaivar 168, the film marks the first time collaboration of the veteran star and Siva.

It was recently speculated that Jyotika and Keerthy Suresh have been signed to pair with Rajinikanth in his next film. The makers, however, plan to officially announce the cast and crew details soon.

Thalaivar 168 is expected to go on the floors from December. D Imman has been finalised to compose the music.

