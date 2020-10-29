Rajinikanth denies releasing any letter on quitting politics: ‘I will announce at an appropriate time’

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:40 IST

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday took to Twitter to deny a fake letter that has been doing the rounds claiming that he would not be entering politics owing to his current health condition. In a statement, he denied releasing any such statement.

In a statement posted in Tamil, Rajinikanth wrote: “The leaked letter that has been circulated is not mine. However, the information in it about my health and doctors advice is true. Regarding my political stand, I will discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and announce at an appropriate time.”

As per the rumoured letter that has gone viral on whatsapp groups, Rajinikanth may not enter politics and that he would make his final decision by December.

“I do not fear for my life. I am more concerned about people’s welfare. To usher in the political change I had promised, I have to plunge actively into the political field: Midway through if my health deteriorates; it could pose fresh challenges to the political process itself. If I am to take the plunge. I have to launch it (political party) before January 15 and reveal my decision in December itself. I leave it to my fans and the people to decide what I should do, based on the then prevailing situation. People’s judgement is God’s judgement, Jai Hind,” is the message doing the rounds, as reported by The News Minute.

In December 2017, Rajinikanth confirmed his plunge into politics and even confirmed setting up his own party. He even set up a website to register members from his fan clubs as well as those willing to join his party. The website is called Rajinimandram.org and it’ll assemble all his fans under the click of a mouse button.

Soon after the launch of the website, speculations were rife that Rajinimandram could be the name of Rajinikanth’s party, but it is yet to be confirmed.

