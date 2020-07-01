Rajinikanth on Sathankulam custodial deaths: ‘All the officials should be severely punished’

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:50 IST

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday expressed deep shock over Sathankulam custodial deaths and said that all the officials connected with the incident should be severely punished. Jeyaraj and his son Fennix died due to alleged custodial torture in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi. The father and son were allegedly beaten to death by the police.

The police picked up the father-son duo after they kept their mobile shop open during lockdown. While Fennix died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on June 23.

In a strongly-worded statement in Tamil, Rajinikanth wrote: “The manner in which a few police officials behaved with the magistrate has been very shocking. All the officials connected with the incident should be severely punished. They should not be spared.”

Last week, Rajinikanth called Jeyaraj’s wife and conveyed his condolences. Since the news of the custodial death of the father-son duo broke out, several Tamil film celebrities took to twitter demanding justice for Jayaraj’s family.

Actor Suriya, who played a cop in the Singam franchise, described the entire incident as a result of an organised crime. In a strongly-worded statement, Suriya pointed out that the cops alone are not at fault in this case. The magistrate and the doctors are equally responsible for the custodial death. He further added that it can’t be termed as a negligent act because the custodial deaths have put the credibility of the police department at stake.

Filmmaker Hari, in a statement, said he regretted making five films glorifying the police force.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix (sic).”

Composer D Imman tweeted: “Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone through. Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix is the George Floyd of India (sic).”

