Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya set to marry Vishagan Vanangamudi on Feb 11. Read details

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya, who got engaged to Vishagan Vanangamudi in November 2018, is set to tie the knot with her fiance on February 11. According to a report in Times of India, the wedding will take place at a star hotel in MRC Nagar, Chennai from February 9 -11.

While the engagement ceremony took place at the director’s residence in the presence of close family members, the wedding is expected to be a grand affair. Soundarya’s sister Aishwarya R Dhanush will reportedly host a reception and another get-together will be planned by Soundarya’s mother Latha Rajinikanth. Aishwarya is also expected to take care of the invites of the wedding and more.

So far, no one from the family has confirmed the relationship or the wedding itself. This is Soundarya’s second marriage after the VIP director divorced Ashwin Ramkumar in 2017 after being married for seven years. Soundarya and Ashwin are parents to 5-year-old son Ved.

This also happens to be Vishagan’s second marriage. Vishagan also made his acting debut with Vanjagar Ulagam in 2018. Vishagan is the son of popular businessman Vanangamudi, whose brother SS Ponmudi is a member of political party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 18:29 IST