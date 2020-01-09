e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Regional Movies / Rajinikanth’s daughters Soundarya and Aishwaryaa watch Darbar in matching hoodies, say ‘love you Appa’

Rajinikanth’s daughters Soundarya and Aishwaryaa watch Darbar in matching hoodies, say ‘love you Appa’

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush cheered for their father Rajinikanth as they watched the first day first show of his latest film Darbar.

regional-movies Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Rajinikanth’s daughters Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush watched the first day first show of Darbar.
Rajinikanth’s daughters Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush watched the first day first show of Darbar.
         

Fan frenzy has gripped the nation as Rajinikanth’s latest release Darbar opened in theatres. The star’s daughters Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush joined hordes of fans in watching the first day first show of the cop drama. They even wore Darbar hoodies to show their support to Rajinikanth’s film.

Soundarya shared a picture of herself in the theatre and wrote, “And that’s how my day began. SUPERSTAR!!!!! #DarbarFDFS.” Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa shared a picture of the sisters twinning in Darbar hoodies and wrote, “We live you ....love you Appa ! #sistersquad #darbar.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

We live you ....love you Appa ! #sistersquad #darbar

A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) on

Darbar released with a lot of pomp and splendour, with fans offering milk and garlands to life-size cutouts of Rajinikanth, playing the dhol, dancing and even doing fire stunts. People are excited to see the star playing a cop on screen after more than two decades.

 

 

The Hindustan Times review of Darbar said that Rajinikanth brings his “unmatchable screen presence and infectious energy” to the film. However, the film was bogged down by its writing and screenplay, the review said.

Also read | Darbar movie review: Quintessential Rajinikanth movie with its highs and lows

Rajinikanth is known for bringing his signature swag to his characters. At the trailer launch of Darbar, when he was asked how much of his inputs are incorporated into his characters, he said, “Mera input bhi rehta hai, but director ka input bohot zyada rehta hai. Mujhe maalum nahi actually style kya hai, main jaise life mein har din rehta hoon, waise hi rehta hoon. (I give my inputs, but most of it is the director’s vision. I actually don’t know what style is, I’m the same on screen as I am in real life.)”

Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
‘40% match in identification of masked JNU arsonists’, say Delhi Police
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies