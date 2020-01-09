Rajinikanth’s daughters Soundarya and Aishwaryaa watch Darbar in matching hoodies, say ‘love you Appa’

regional-movies

Fan frenzy has gripped the nation as Rajinikanth’s latest release Darbar opened in theatres. The star’s daughters Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush joined hordes of fans in watching the first day first show of the cop drama. They even wore Darbar hoodies to show their support to Rajinikanth’s film.

Soundarya shared a picture of herself in the theatre and wrote, “And that’s how my day began. SUPERSTAR!!!!! #DarbarFDFS.” Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa shared a picture of the sisters twinning in Darbar hoodies and wrote, “We live you ....love you Appa ! #sistersquad #darbar.”

Darbar released with a lot of pomp and splendour, with fans offering milk and garlands to life-size cutouts of Rajinikanth, playing the dhol, dancing and even doing fire stunts. People are excited to see the star playing a cop on screen after more than two decades.

Huge Cutout with Heavy weight Garlands are all set to Welcome the "EMPEROR OF BANGALORE" in a grand manner, in Cauvery Theatre 🔥



Idhu chumma Trailer Daan maa, Main picture naaliki Theatre kulla Marana paapinga💣💥#Darbar #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarManiaBegins pic.twitter.com/N0jZzunf2P — Bengaluru RFC (@Bangalore_RFC) January 8, 2020

This is the moment 💥#Darbar at @RohiniSilverScr



Showtime kannungala.



Bad cop is here. pic.twitter.com/rrZVoHNMag — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) January 8, 2020

The Hindustan Times review of Darbar said that Rajinikanth brings his “unmatchable screen presence and infectious energy” to the film. However, the film was bogged down by its writing and screenplay, the review said.

Rajinikanth is known for bringing his signature swag to his characters. At the trailer launch of Darbar, when he was asked how much of his inputs are incorporated into his characters, he said, “Mera input bhi rehta hai, but director ka input bohot zyada rehta hai. Mujhe maalum nahi actually style kya hai, main jaise life mein har din rehta hoon, waise hi rehta hoon. (I give my inputs, but most of it is the director’s vision. I actually don’t know what style is, I’m the same on screen as I am in real life.)”

Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

