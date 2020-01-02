After Kabali, Rajinikanth’s Darbar gets airlines branding? See viral pics

regional-movies

Actor Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which is gearing up for release next week, becomes the second film after Kabali to get exclusive airline branding. While Air Asia had an exclusive tie-up with the makers of Kabali, the makers of Darbar haven’t officially joined hands with any airline yet. However, pictures of a flight with Darbar branding have gone viral on social media.

Darbar marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. The film marks the return of Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years.

Speaking about teaming up with Murugadoss, Rajinikanth said at the audio launch of Darbar: “We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story.”

In the film, Rajinikanth plays Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. Apparently, the film deals about sex crimes and the story follows Rajinikanth cracking the case.

Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Reports have emerged that Rajinikanth and Murugadoss are most likely going to reunite for another project next year. However, an official confirmation on the reunion is yet awaited.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next Tamil project with director Siva. The yet-untitled family drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles.

Siva’s project is believed to be an out-and-out rural drama. The film features Keerthy Suresh as Rajinikanth’s sister while Meena plays his wife. Shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

