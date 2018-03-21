Rajinikanth’s Kaala release postponed? Avengers Infinity War expected to benefit from shift

Tamil summer releases have got to a bad start as the industry remains in a state of complete lockdown due to film producers protesting high rates charged by digital service providers (DSPs). According to reports, Rajinikanth’s Kaala has been postponed as films ready for release and delayed due to strike will be given precedence.

Sources said that the strike is expected to end in March, clearing the way for releases in April. Film producer Durairaj, secretary of Tamil Producers Film Council, told Behindwoods that the industry will schedule film releases once the strike is called off. He also revealed that Kaala producer Lyca has agreed to their request and will shift their release date to facilitate other films.

Kaala is expected to now come out in May, which may affect the release of Allu Arjun’s movie, Naa Peru Surya, which is set to be released on May 4. While the official announcement has not been made, it looks like the big movie on April 27 in Tamil Nadu will be Hollywood’s superhero film, Avengers: Infinity War.

Kaala stars Rajinikanth as an underworld don who fights for people living in chawls. Complete with references to class system and racial discrimination, Pa Ranjith directorial is jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios and Lyca Productions. Before the strike was announced, the team was completing the dubbing of the film.

The film stars Nana Patekar as a politician opposite Rajinikanth. Easwari Rao plays Kaala’s wife in the film, which also stars Huma Qureshi. The teaser of the film has already increased the expectations from the film. The background score by Santhosh Narayanan has also been appreciated by fans and has gone viral.

Follow @htshowbiz for more