Rajinikanth’s Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam movies release: 10 things that happened

Rajinikanth’s Petta and Ajith’s Viswasam released in theaters on January 10 and fans crowded theaters to make it to the first day, first show of their favourite stars’ films. And it was not just the usual song and dance, milk baths and offerings of paper flowers. Here is a list of everything that happened on the D-Day!

1. Wedding bells outside theater screening Petta

A couple, fan of Rajinikanth, tied the knot outside Woodlands Theater (where Petta was being screened) to prove their love for their favourite star. The couple also distributed food among fans who had gathered to watch the film in the theater.

2.. First show of Viswasam took place at 1 am, tickets prices at Rs 1300

The first show of Ajith’s Viswasam was screened at 1 am on January 10 in GK Cinemas and Kasi Talkies in Chennai. The tickets were priced at an all time high in Chennai, where a ticket usually costs anywhere between Rs 120 to Rs 210.

3. Petta FDFS was at 4 am, tickets priced at Rs 1800

Rajinikanth’s Petta, on the other hand, had its first show in Chennai at 4 am and each ticket cost Rs 1800. Hunting to be the first to watch their favourite star on screen, ‘veriyargal’ (fanatics) thronged the theaters to celebrate superstar’s release.

4. Petta’s premiere shows in US a hit

From fan celebration in Boston to collecting $250,000 from its premiere show, Petta has registered a good opening in the US. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “#Petta Opens Big in #USA. Pre-sales Of Premiere Shows crosses . $250,000. Good going will be the first to touch 1 Million among all South Indian releases.”

5. Ajjith’s cutout cause accident

A cutout of actor Ajith, which was kept at Srinivasa Theatre in Thirukkoilur near Villupuram, crashed and caused injury. This was a result of multiple men trying to climb it to put a garland on the cutout. The cutout that came tumbling down injured three people according to a report in The News Minute.

6. Petta was leaked by Tamilrockers

Actor Rajinikanth’s Petta became a victim of piracy when the website Tamilrockers released the film online. While the film has unanimously got moderately good reviews, it has to be seen if this leak will affect the collection of the film.

7. Ajith fans celebrate Viswasam in France

A fanpage shared a video of firecrakers lighting up the sky and wrote that the celebrations took place in France on the occasion of Ajith’s movie release. This took place at a threater called 12 screen. The milk baths for the cutouts were organised here as well.

8. Pongal celebration in Mumbai on Petta FDFS, Singapore had a traditional kutcheri to welcome the film

Rajinikanth’s fans in Mumbai had other ideas. Instead of pouring milk on cutouts, they decided to celebrate Pongal early. A fanpage shared a video from the celebration at a theater which was decorated with sugarcane on all sides.

Another video on Twitter shows Singapore fans witnessing a nathaswaram and mridangam kutcheri.

9. Fans go bonkers inside theaters even before the screening

A Twitter video showed a fan dancing to one of the hit songs from Ajith’s recent film Aaluma Doluma inside a theater before the screening began.

10. Rajinikanth’s family watched Petta together

Rajinikanth’s family was at Rohini Theaters, where the first show of the film had been screened. Dhanush even tweeted about the movie and said. “#petta is EPIC ... superstar .. love you thalaivaaaaa ... tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga. Congrats to the whole team. @karthiksubbaraj .. big big big thank you .. we are indeed #rajinified .. Anirudh .. your best bgm work till date. Petta paraaaaaaak !!!!”

