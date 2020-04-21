Ram Charan aces household chores, challenges Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati and Trivikram

regional-movies

Actor Ram Charan has completed the challenge given to him by filmmaker SS Rajamouli to upload a video of himself doing household chores. In the video he shared on Twitter, he’s seen mopping the floor, loading laundry into washing machine, watering plants and making coffee for his wife.

“Done Rajamouli garu. Let’s take pride in doing chores at home! Let’s be real men and help the women by sharing the work load. I further nominate Trivikram garu, Ranveer Singh, Rana Daggubati and Sharwanand,” Ram Charan tweeted.

The BeTheRealMan challenge which was started by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now gone viral. On Tuesday, Jr NTR, who was nominated by Rajamouli, completed the challenge and nominated actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and filmmaker Koratala Siva to take up the challenge.

On Monday, Rajamouli posted a video of himself helping his wife in household chores. He nominated Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the stars of his upcoming project RRR, apart from his Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, filmmaker Sukumar and composer MM Keeravani.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen on screen in Rajamouli’s RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, which also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in important roles.

RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while Olivia Morris will be paired with NTR. “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

