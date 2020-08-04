Ram Charan’s dance off with his niece Navishka is adorable, see viral video

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:53 IST

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday shared an adorable video in which he’s seen dancing with his niece Navishka to the popular dance song Baby Shark. Sharing the video on his twitter page, Ram Charan wrote: “Dance off with this darling.”

The video sees Ram Charan and the little munchkin having fun dancing to Baby Shark. The video has gone viral and fans are showering with beautiful comments. The tweet already has over 5000 retweets by Tuesday evening.

Not long ago, actor Chiranjeevi shared a video in which he’s seen bonding with his granddaughter over a hit number from his Telugu film Khaidi No 150. The adorable video went viral.

On the career front, Ram Charan is waiting to resume work on SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also stars Jr. NTR. This will be the first time Ram Charan and NTR will be seen sharing the screen space.

It is believed that NTR and Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism debate: ‘Same people pointing fingers are making nepotistic stars’

During the film’s launch earlier this year, Rajamouli opened up about the project. He said: “RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.”

While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film, which will mark the southern debut of Ajay Devgn, also stars Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more