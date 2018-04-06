Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam becomes highest grosser, second only to Baahubali

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, which released on March 30, received a great response from fans and has also been appreciated by critics. Not only did the film manage to collect Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in its first weekend, the film also made a non-Baahubali record.

Ram Charan’s film is the second most successful Telugu film ever with a collection of Rs 127.1 cr. According to a report published by Andhra Box Office, the film earned Rs 86.7 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. The theatricals for the film were sold at Rs 80 core and the report suggests that with the strong performance the film has register even on weekdays, it is well on its way to become a superhit. It is expected to earn more than 120% of its production cost.

Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Samantha Akkineni as Rama Lakshmi while Ram Charan plays the deaf engineer, Chitti Babu. Apart from the plot and the direction, the lead pair’s onscreen chemistry had audiences cheering.

The highly appreciated music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Ram Charan will next be seen in Boyapati Srinu’s film before he begins work on SS Rajamouli’s first directorial after the mega successful Baahubali series.

