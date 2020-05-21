Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj get engaged, see pics from private ceremony

regional-movies

Updated: May 21, 2020 12:20 IST

Actor Rana Daggubati on Thursday shared pictures from a private ceremony confirming his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. A week after he made his relationship official, Rana and Miheeka have got engaged in a private ceremony. The actor tweeted pictures and captioned it: “It’s official.”

Last week, out of the blue, Rana confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. Sharing a picture on his Twitter page, he wrote she said ‘yes’ to his proposal. He had captioned his tweet: “And she said yes (sic).” He shared picture along with his tweet. A number of celebrities had congratulated the star on the occasion.

Actor Samantha Akkineni had commented: “Dead... died” while Anil Kapoor wrote: “Congratulations my Hyderabad son. I am so happy. The best thing to happen to both of you.” Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani shared “congratulations” while Sushanth A commented: “Wow! Congratulations brother!” Kriti Kharbanda too had written: “So so so happy for you Rana! Congratulations.”

Miheeka Bajaj is a designer by profession. She recently founded Dew Drop Design Studio – an event company that weaves dreams into reality.

Rana’s father D Suresh Babu has confirmed the wedding will take place in December. Talking to Times of India, Suresh Babu opened up about Rana’s wedding. He said: “During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them.”

He hinted that the wedding will take place this year. “The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding,” he added.

On the career front, Rana has two projects ready for release. His immediate release will be forest-based thriller Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively.

In Prabhu Solomon-directed Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana plays a character inspired from environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the Forest Man of India. Haathi Mere Saathi, which also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Shriya Piglanokar, was supposed to release on April 2 in three languages. Its release stands cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)

