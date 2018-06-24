Rana Daggubati quashes ill health rumours, says only facing blood pressure issues

Actor Rana Daggubati says he is facing some blood pressure issues which will be fixed soon. His Twitter post about his health comes amidst rumours that he requires a kidney transplant.

“Hearing lots of strange things about my health. I’m fine guys, just some BP based issues (that) I’m addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon. Thanks for the concern and love but don’t speculate. It’s my health, not yours,” Rana tweeted on Sunday.

Hearing lots of strange things about my health, I’m fine guys just some BP based issues I’m addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon. Thanks for the concern and love but don’t speculate it’s my health not yours ;). — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 24, 2018

Rana’s upcoming project includes a biopic on the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, an acclaimed and hugely popular Telugu actor-filmmaker who broke into politics and went on to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was widely known as NTR.

It is speculated that Rana is likely to be playing NTR’s son-in-law and current Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more