Rana Daggubati’s magazine cover is all about his ruggedness. See photo

Rana Daggubati on Tuesday shared the cover of a magazine, The Man, which features him in a white shirt and white cut off shorts. The actor’s rugged looks strikes immediately.

Rana shared the cover on Twitter and wrote: The Making of the MAN magazine cover. And yes “Being famous is just a job. Telling stories is what I do.

Rana Daggubati is currently busy with Prabhu Solomon’s multilingual Haathi Mere Saathi, in which he plays the role of a mahout. The film is expected to be about environment conservation. The film will see him work alongside Pulkit Samrat in Hindi and Vikram Prabhu in Tamil.

The Making of the MAN magazine cover. And yes "Being famous is just a job. Telling stories is what I do." https://t.co/3di6qO4uay pic.twitter.com/FReExPt52T — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 3, 2018

Speaking about shooting with elephants for the film, Rana told Mumbai Mirror, “I’ll be taking 15-20 days before the shoot to stay with the elephants in the jungle and get familiar with them before I start filming. At the same time, we are also doing a bunch of workshops because the story is inspired by two events, so we are trying to get as authentic as we can in the filming process.”

He will also be seen in Malayalam film titled Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma: The King of Travancore, in which the actor plays the titular role. This film will be helmed by K Madhu. The actor is also expected to be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ennai Noki Paayum Thotta starring Dhanush in the lead role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more