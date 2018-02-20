Ranveer makes everyone feel so special: Amruta

Amruta Khanvilkar is a huge fan of actor Ranveer Singh, and she recently got to spend some time with him in a unique manner. Apparently, she had tried to visit the actor in his vanity van while they were at an event in Mumbai, but his managers told her that he was busy and would visit her later.

She says, “I came back and started to get ready for my performance [at the event]. I thought he might not come in, as we had to meet the present dignitaries at the same time. To my surprise, after about 45 minutes, my vanity door opened and Ranveer walked in with a portable speaker playing ‘Khalibali’ (Padmaavat). He came in dancing and hugged my mom, who did not let go of him for a long time,” says Amruta.

Amruta has met the Bajirao Mastani (2015) actor at events in the past, and she says Ranveer always makes one feel special. “He completely floors you. He makes everyone around him feel so special.

He noticed I was wearing the outfit of the dance number ‘Pinga’ (Bajirao Mastani), and immediately said, “The Nath (nose ring) suits you; you are looking so cute.” She believes that she shares a deeper connection on a very human level with the actor. “He is an amazing human being and our mutual fondness just makes everything so magical. You have to experience his energy and vibe to understand what I am saying. He is a true inspiration to me and I strive hard to be like him personally and professionally,” Amruta says.