e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Ravi Teja returns to the sets of Krack after months, resumes shoot in Hyderabad

Ravi Teja returns to the sets of Krack after months, resumes shoot in Hyderabad

Krack will feature Ravi Teja as a cop. The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan, is said to an action thriller.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 07, 2020 14:31 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravi Teja plays a cop in Krack.
Ravi Teja plays a cop in Krack.
         

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer Telugu film Krack on Wednesday revealed that they’ve resumed shooting after many months since the lockdown in March. Ravi has also joined the sets to complete the pending work on the final schedule of the film.

In a statement, the makers said that the shoot has resumed in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. While Ravi Teja has joined the sets from Wednesday, Shruti Haasan is expected to join soon. Shruti is currently wrapping up her portion on Tamil film, Laabam.

Sharing the latest poster, director Gopichand Malineni tweeted, “We are so happy to resume our shoot with so much of happiness and with great energy around us. We thank u from the heart for the greatest support. All the updates will follow on very soon (sic).”

 

Ravi Teja also tweeted: “Shoot resumes today (sic).”

 

Krack marks the third-time reunion of Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second-time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film will see Ravi Teja play a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, director Malineni clarified via a tweet that the film is not a remake.

Also read: Suhana Khan drops a gorgeous new pic, fans call her a ‘beauty’

Recently, rumours emerged that Krack will skip theatrical release and head the OTT way. Reacting to the news, director Gopichand Malineni told Hindustan Times that the “news is false”.

“We have no plans for OTT release. We will wait for the theatrical release,” Malineni said.

Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In