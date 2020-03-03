Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand to reunite for Kishore Tirumala’s upcoming Telugu film

regional-movies

Actors Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand are all set to reunite in director Kishore Tirumala’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film which will start rolling from June. After working together in Telugu romantic drama Padi Padi Leche Manasu, which bombed at the box office, a report in Telugu 360 claims that Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand are set to come together again.

Kishore Tirumala is reportedly making a light-hearted romantic comedy and both Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand have given their nod to the film. The filmmaker, who is currently busy with the post-production of the upcoming Telugu thriller Red, will finalise the rest of the cast and crew for this project in May.

Sudhakar Cherukuri, who bankrolled Padi Padi Leche Manasu, will produce this project as well.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is currently shooting for two Telugu projects which are Love Story and Virataparvam. Love Story, which is being directed by Sekhar Kammula, marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

However, Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi are teaming up for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut with Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Talking about the project, Sekhar Kammula had said, “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

In Rana Daggubati’s Virataparvam, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing a Naxalite. The film also stars Nandita Das in a crucial role.

Sharwanand, on the other hand, was last seen in Telugu romantic drama Jaanu, the remake of Tamil film 96, co-starring Samantha Akkineni. The film sank without a trace at the box office. After three back-to-back failures, Sharwanand has pinned high hopes on Kishore Tirumala’s project. He will lose weight before he starts shooting for this film.

