Sharwanand undergoes shoulder surgery, advised two months’ bed rest

Actor Sharwanand on Monday underwent a shoulder surgery that lasted for 11 hours following an injury he had suffered. The accident had happened during a skydiving sequence while shooting for Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96.

According to a statement released by the makers, Sharwanand was shooting in Thailand when he got injured and was immediately rushed back to Hyderabad. He was admitted to Sunshine Hospitals. It added that the surgery had been successful and the actor has been advised bed rest of two months.

While Sharwanand will be seen playing Vijay Sethupathi’s role from the original, Samantha Akkineni will reprise Trisha Krishnan’s part. The remake is being directed by Prem Kumar, who had helmed the original.

Samantha was due to join the sets from June. However, the shoot might now be stalled for a couple of months to allow Sharwanand to recuperate.

Also read: Indian show blatantly copies Game of Thrones’ Arya-Night King scene, internet facepalms. See reactions, watch comparison

96, which released last year, is the story of two childhood sweethearts from school who meet after 20 years at a reunion and how they feel about each other.

Not long ago, rumours emerged that the Telugu version won’t feature the school portion and would instead have a segment featuring college. However, director Prem Kumar had quashed these reports and clarified that no changes will be made in the remake.

He told The Hindu Tamil: “There are rumors that the Telugu remake will be about their love story from college days. These reports are not true. The beauty and life of the script is in its school days love. We are not making any changes in the core plot of the script, but a few small changes have been made keeping in mind the local sensibilities. Even as Dil Raju sir bought the remake rights, we decided to just replicate the same theme with very minor changes.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 16:00 IST