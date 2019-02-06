Vijay Sethupathi celebrates 96’s success by gifting director Royal Enfield bike. See pic

Vijay Sethupathi’s 96 was one of the most celebrated Tamil films of last year. The film, which revolves around two childhood sweethearts who meet 20 years later in a school reunion and the events that follow, impressed audiences and made a killing at the box-office.

The film was appreciated for its representation of love and its music by Govind Vasantha, who played a crucial role in the film’s success with his songs. Directed by Prem Kumar, the film also featured Trisha in what can be considered her career-best performance.

Earlier this week, on the occasion of 100th day celebration of 96, the makers organised a grand event and honoured each and every member of the team. Buoyed by the film’s success, Vijay Sethupathi gifted director Prem Kumar a Royal Enfield bike with the number plate 0096.

96 marked the first collaboration of Sethupathi and Trisha, who floored audiences and critics alike with their performances. While Sethupathi played a character called Ram, Trisha was seen as Janaki aka Jaanu.

On sharing screen space with Vijay, Trisha had said in a pre-release media interaction: “He’s the least intimidating star I’ve worked with in my career. Neither does he have the star aura nor the actor’s aura. If he had any kind of aura, it’d have been very intimating to work because he’s an amazing performer. He made working with him very comfortable right from the first day onwards.”

Following the overwhelming response from Tamil audiences, 96 is currently being remade in Telugu and Kannada.

While Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni have been paired together for the Telugu version; Ganesh and Bhavana play the leads in 99, the Kannada version of the remake.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 19:34 IST