Samantha Akkineni, Sharwanand to star in 96 movie remake

Samantha Akkineni has her kitty full with a slate of interesting projects and has now added one more to the list -- Telugu remake of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi’s film 96. The film will have Sharwanand in Vijay’s role and will be directed by C Premkumar, who also helmed the original film.

The film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations who took to Twitter to announce the project and wrote, “Happy to announce our Production No. 34 starring Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2. Directed by C. Prem Kumar. Shoot starts this March. #SVC34.”

The makers announced the cast on Twitter and said that they are still casting for the younger version of Sharwanand. 96 the movie became an instant hit among the audience, initially with its music composed by Govind Vasantha and later with the film that had nostalgia written all over it. Will Samantha and Sharwanand manage to create the same kind of magic on screen as Jaanu and Ram has to be seen.

Happy to announce our Production No. 34 starring Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2. Directed by C. Prem Kumar. Shoot starts this March. #SVC34 pic.twitter.com/aerY4bNTEX — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) January 26, 2019

Samantha is currently wrapping up with Majili, her fourth film with husband Naga Chaitanya playing the lead role. She will also be seen in Kumarraja Thangaraj’s Super Deluxe in Tamil.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:23 IST