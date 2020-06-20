Samantha Akkineni can’t stop laughing as she plays with friend’s pet dogs, watch video

regional-movies

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:01 IST

Actor Samantha Akkineni shared an Instagram video of herself, playing with dogs. In it, she simply can’t stop laughing as the two pets shower her with their affection.

Sharing the video, Samantha wrote: “@shilpareddy.official God bless #foreverandalways” According to a report in Pinkvilla, the dogs belong to her close friend Shilpa Reddy. Shilpa also shared the same video on her page. The video has perhaps been shot by Shilpa as she shared it on Instagram stories as well. A voice in the video says “who’s there” as Samantha laughs uncontrollably.

Samantha shared another picture, this time of two other pet dogs and wrote: “Best friends #drogoandkhaleesi ... this made me miss you so much @meghnavinod.”

Through the lockdown period, a number of celebrities have been sharing pictures of their time with their pets. On Friday, Tara Sutaria had shared pictures of new addition to her family -- a Beagle -- and had written: “Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria.”

A day before that Neetu Kapoor had written about the new Shih Tzu pup they brought home: “Can’t thank @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial enough for this cute button Doodle also @vardaan_gupta__ for sending.”

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt had shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor’s pet dog and written: “they make everything better” while sometime in March she had shared a picture of two of Ranbir’s pets and had written: “Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet.”

