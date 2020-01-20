Sankranti Telugu releases Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru strike gold at the box office

regional-movies

Telugu films Ala Vaikuntapuramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released for Sankranti festival, have made a killing at the box office with exceptional numbers in their first week, giving the kind of start Telugu filmdom would’ve wished for this year.

According to trade sources, both the films have performed well at the box office and have surpassed each other in some areas. Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi, grossed an estimated Rs 175 crore from its first week and emerged as the fifth best opener of all time. After the fabulous response for his film, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to thank audience for the “blockbuster response.”

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, on the other hand, had an equally terrific start at the box office, despite releasing a day after Sarileru Neekevvaru. In its first week worldwide, Trivikram directed Ala Vaikuntapuramlo grossed an estimated Rs 180 crore worldwide and emerged as the fourth best first week opener in Telugu filmdom. Allu Arjun starrer is on a box-office rampage in the US where it’s inching close to breaching into $3 million club. As on Sunday, the film has collected $2.7 million in the US.

The team organized a grand success party in Vizag on Sunday and thanked audiences for the grand reception. Speaking on the occasion, Arjun said: “I would like to thank the Telugu audience first. At a time when digital media is taking over, you proved that a good film will always have a fruitful run at the box office.”

“I always wished to score an industry hit with my father and Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is fulfilling it, thanks to Trivikram. This is my sweetest memory. I would like to thank my fans. They held a rally with 500 bikes while I was visiting Vizag. I am repeating my previous statement ‘Everyone has fans, but I have an army’. I got a good start to 2020 with Ala Vaikuntapuramloo and I hope to capitalize on it,” he added.

