Shah Rukh has acquired ‘Hey Ram’ remake rights, confirms Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Hey Ram (2000), confirmed that the Zero star has acquired the remake rights of the film. The movie is set during the time of political unrest that followed Nathuram Godse’s assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kamal Haasan confirmed the same in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. “Shah Rukh only got a wristwatch for acting in my film at the time because, by the end of it, I had nothing left in hand. Now, he is the brand ambassador for a watch brand. I am glad that he got the Hindi rights of Hey Ram from Bharat bhai (co-producer Bharat Shah). He should have some memory of the film as he gave his friendship and service for it,” he said.

Although the film — written and directed by Kamal Haasan — is considered a classic today, it did not perform too well at the box office. It had Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of Saket Ram’s (Kamal) best friend. It would be interesting to see how the Bollywood superstar introduces his version of Hey Ram, and who would be cast.

The original film had a talented star cast that included Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Atul Kulkarni, Vikram Gokhale and Vasundhara Das. The song Nee Partha Paarvai is till date considered as one of Ilaiyaraaja iconic songs, sung by none other than Kamal Haasan himself.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan recently met at a film event that enjoyed the participation of acclaimed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more