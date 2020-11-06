Shankar may join hands with KGF star Yash for a new project: report

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:16 IST

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, filmmaker Shankar is planning to work on a new Tamil project before he resumes shooting for Indian 2. Reports have emerged that Shankar is most likely to begin work on a multi-starrer project that might also star KGF fame Yash.

With Kamal Haasan all set to commence work on his next project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj next month, it is believed that Indian 2 has been put on the backburner. Shankar wishes to wrap up a new project before he can return resume work on Indian 2.

As per news reports, Shankar is planning a multi-starrer project with actors from multiple industries. Yash is apparently one of the actors he has already approached and the KGF star is said to have given his nod. Vijay Sethupathi might also star in a key role.

As per Pinkvilla report, this multi-starrer will be simultaneously shot in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

It’s worth mentioning that Yash is currently filming the final leg shooting of KGF: Chapter 2. He should be relieved from the project by December. If everything goes as planned, he will hope to start work on Shankar’s project from January 2021.

Meanwhile, Indian 2 shooting came to a standstill after a ghastly accident in February this year. The accident left three dead and 10 injured when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal were on the set and missed being crushed by the crane by a whisker.

Also read: Poonam Pandey and husband Sam Bombay get bail after arrest for shooting ‘obscene’ video in Goa

Post this incident; the team announced an aid of Rs 1 crore each to the family of the deceased. The cheques were handed over on Thursday to the family members in the presence of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani.

Besides the Rs 3 crores that were handed over to the families of the three deceased technicians, another Rs 90 lakh was handed over to a technician named Ramarajan, who was severely injured in the accident.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter