Shoot of Vijay Sethupathi’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal begins with puja, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 16:12 IST

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn’s upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, was officially launched on Thursday with a puja.

The project marks the reunion of Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara after their previous outing Naanum Rowdydhaan. The launch ceremony was attended by Vignesh Shivn, Vijay and producer Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio banner.

Tipped to be a rip-roaring romantic comedy, the project will mark the maiden collaboration of Vijay and Samantha. Even though both of them were part of last year’s critically-acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe, they didn’t have scenes together.

The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi reacts to Bihar student naming actor as his father: ‘I swear he ain’t mine’

This will be Vignesh’s fourth outing as a director. He had recently directed a segment in Netflix India’s upcoming Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Vignesh’s short in the anthology explores same gender love and features Anjali, Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

On being part of the anthology, Vignesh Shivan said in a statement, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalize.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more