Simbu plays a pilot in Hansika Motwani’s 50th film Maha. See pics

Actor Simbu will be seen playing a pilot in Hansika’s Tamil thriller Maha, director UR Jameel has revealed. The team is currently shooting the portion involving Simbu and Hansika in Goa.

Talking to Times of India, Jameel said that Simbu will be seen for about 45 minutes in the film. “It is an extended cameo. He will appear in a song and in an action sequence. He plays a pilot in the film and has almost 30-45 minutes of screen time. We began shooting his portions from Sunday, in Goa,” Jameel said, and added that they hope to wrap up his portion by first week of June.

Hansika and Simbu shoot for Maha in Goa.

Last seen on screen in Sundar C’s Tamil romantic drama Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Simbu has teamed up with Hansika for the second time. The two were seen for the first time together in Vaalu.

The film and its first look poster were launched by Dhanush via a special tweet in August last year and the project went on the floors in November. The makers have so far released multiple posters of Hansika in different avatars – from holding a gun in a bathtub filled with what appears to be blood to smoking up against the backdrop of Banaras.

Maha, which happens to be Hansika’s 50th film, also stars Srikanth in a pivotal role and has music by Ghibran. Hansika is excited for Maha, which she believes is a project that offers her a lot of acting scope like no other film in recent times. She recently suffered a minor injury while shooting an action sequence for the film.

First Published: May 29, 2019 16:15 IST