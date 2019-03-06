Simbu to have a cameo in Hansika Motwani’s 50th film called Maha
Simbu, who did a brief role in Oviya’s Tamil film 90 ML, will do a small role in Hansika Motwani’s Maha too. It was launched by Dhanush last year in August.regional movies Updated: Mar 06, 2019 16:36 IST
Hindustan Times
Actor Silambarasan, popularly called Simbu, is on a cameo-signing spree. After featuring in a cameo in last week’s Tamil adult comedy 90 ML, he is all set to shoot for a brief role in Hansika Motwani’s 50th film, Maha. The news, which made the rounds last week, was verified on Tuesday after the actor’s social media manager confirmed it via a tweet.
The details about Simbu’s role will be revealed by the makers in due course.
Since the buzz is crazy and the news is leaked out way before time. Me and #STR are back in #MAHA 😊 pic.twitter.com/98WWdOg3Bu— Hansika (@ihansika) March 6, 2019
The film and its first look poster were announced by Dhanush via a tweet in August last year and the makers went on the floors last November. The makers have so far teased audiences with multiple posters of Hansika donning different avatars - from seen holding a gun in a bathtub, filled with what appears to be blood, to smoking up against the backdrop of Varanasi.
Glad to launch @ihansika 50th film title #Maha , Best wishes to team written&directed by @dir_URJameel produced by @MathiyalaganV9 @EtceteraEntert1 music composed by @GhibranOfficial @Vivek_Director pic.twitter.com/k5GK7z02Mw— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 11, 2018
Recently, the makers revealed that the film stars actor Srikanth in a pivotal role. According to director Jameel, his role will be a surprise as he will undergo a physical transformation. He went on to clarify that Srikanth doesn’t play the baddie in the film and that his look will be released in a few days. The Nanban actor will join the sets from next week.
Also read: Sara Ali Khan greets Amitabh Bachchan with a graceful adaab in this throwback video. Watch
Last seen on screen in Vikram Prabhu’s Thuppakki Munai, Hansika has Atharvaa’s 100 and a Telugu comedy flick with Sundeep Kishan. In a couple of her recent interviews, she expressed over excitement about Maha as she believes the project offers her a lot of scope for acting.
She recently suffered a minor injury while shooting an action sequence. Apparently, the scene required her to do a somersault and she bruised herself in the process.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:27 IST