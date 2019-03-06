Simbu to have a cameo in Hansika Motwani’s 50th film called Maha

Actor Silambarasan, popularly called Simbu, is on a cameo-signing spree. After featuring in a cameo in last week’s Tamil adult comedy 90 ML, he is all set to shoot for a brief role in Hansika Motwani’s 50th film, Maha. The news, which made the rounds last week, was verified on Tuesday after the actor’s social media manager confirmed it via a tweet.

The details about Simbu’s role will be revealed by the makers in due course.

Since the buzz is crazy and the news is leaked out way before time. Me and #STR are back in #MAHA 😊 pic.twitter.com/98WWdOg3Bu — Hansika (@ihansika) March 6, 2019

The film and its first look poster were announced by Dhanush via a tweet in August last year and the makers went on the floors last November. The makers have so far teased audiences with multiple posters of Hansika donning different avatars - from seen holding a gun in a bathtub, filled with what appears to be blood, to smoking up against the backdrop of Varanasi.

Recently, the makers revealed that the film stars actor Srikanth in a pivotal role. According to director Jameel, his role will be a surprise as he will undergo a physical transformation. He went on to clarify that Srikanth doesn’t play the baddie in the film and that his look will be released in a few days. The Nanban actor will join the sets from next week.

Last seen on screen in Vikram Prabhu’s Thuppakki Munai, Hansika has Atharvaa’s 100 and a Telugu comedy flick with Sundeep Kishan. In a couple of her recent interviews, she expressed over excitement about Maha as she believes the project offers her a lot of scope for acting.

She recently suffered a minor injury while shooting an action sequence. Apparently, the scene required her to do a somersault and she bruised herself in the process.

