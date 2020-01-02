Soorarai Pottru second look: Suriya looks fiery in new poster

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 02, 2020

The second-look poster of Suriya starrer Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara, was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of new year. The poster features a close up of Suriya and he looks fierce. The first look of the film was unveiled in November last year. The film, which will release in three languages — Tamil, Telugu and Hindi — is called Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra in Telugu.

Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, is gearing up for April 2020 release. The project, which marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Paresh Rawal plays the antagonist in the film, which will be a semi autobiographical film on captain Gopinath.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar, who has already composed all songs for the album.

Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldn’t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments. If everything goes as planned, Soorarai Pottru could be Suriya’s first release of 2020. The team recently filmed major action sequences in Chandigarh under the supervision of Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum.

Suriya, who was recently seen in Selvaraghavan directed Tamil political thriller NGK and Kaappaan, recently wrapped up shooting for Soorarai Pottru. He also has a film with Viswasam fame director Siva in the offing. This project, which will take off later this year, will be produced by Studio Green.

