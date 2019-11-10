Soorarai Pottru first look: Suriya Sivakumar floats in the air as captain GR Gopinath with his extraordinary dream

regional-movies

The first look of Suriya Sivakumar’s upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru was unveiled on Sunday. In the poster, Suriya is seen floating in air. The Telugu dubbed version has been titled Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra. Suriya shared English, Tamil and Telugu posters for the film.

Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, is slated for release early next year. Sharing the posters, the actor tweeted, “Here’s Maara.. An ordinary man with an extraordinary dream! #SooraraiPottruFirstLook #AakaasamNeeHaddhuRa”

Directed by Sudha Kongara of Guru fame. The project also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Paresh Rawal is likely to play the antagonist in the film.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, has music by GV Prakash Kumar, who has already composed all songs for the album.

Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldn’t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments. The project marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director. If everything goes as planned, Soorarai Pottru could be Suriya’s first release of 2020.

The team recently filmed major action sequences in Chandigarh under the supervision of Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum.

Suriya, who was recently seen in Selvaraghavan directed Tamil political thriller NGK and Kaapppaan, recently wrapped up shooting for Soorarai Pottru. He also has a film with Viswasam fame director Siva in the offing. This project, which will take off next year, will be produced by Studio Green.

