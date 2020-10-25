e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Soumitra Chatterjee ‘not responding to treatment’, doctors contemplating ‘some tough calls’

Soumitra Chatterjee ‘not responding to treatment’, doctors contemplating ‘some tough calls’

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee isn’t responding to treatment, the doctor in charge has said. “Some tough calls” are being contemplated.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Soumitra Chatterjee had been admitted to hospital on October 6.
The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Saturday deteriorated as he has stopped responding to treatments, adding to the worries of the doctors treating him at a private hospital in Kolkata, an official said.

Though the 85-year-old's organs were functioning "well", the platelet count has dropped and the level of urea and sodium in his blood has gone up, said Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading the team of doctors treating him at the facility. Doctors were contemplating taking "some tough calls".

"(Soumitra) Chatterjee's consciousness is little down compared to what it was 72 hours ago. Not very sure which way it is heading to. We have received reports of tests and we can deduce that the COVID encephalopathy is progressing," Kar said.

Encephalopathy is a general term describing a disease that affects the function or structure of the brain. "Despite the use of steroids and other prolonged efforts, he is not responding to treatment," he said.

Also read: Soumitra Chatterjee’s ICU pics leaked, daughter says ‘extremely upset, heartbroken’

Expressing concern over the thespian's age and comorbidities, the doctor said, "Though his lungs and blood pressure are still working well, there are points to be worried of. His platelet count has come down. We are trying to find out the reason for that. We will take some tough calls tomorrow. We are trying our best. But sometime the best efforts are not enough for someone who is suffering from these disease at his age."

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Chatterjee tested negative for COVID-19 last week after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.

