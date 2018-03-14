Suriya-KV Anand film will be an action thriller, Harris Jayaraj to compose music

Suriya and filmmaker KV Anand are set to team up for the third time for a yet-untitled project, which is most likely to roll from July onwards. After their successful collaborations in Ayan and Maattraan, Suriya and Anand are reportedly teaming up for an action thriller. Talking to Times of India, Anand said: “It is too early to get into the details like plot and character, but as clichéd as it might sound; this is going to be a different film for both Suriya and me. Suriya will be playing a character that is protecting something.”

Best known for his writing collaboration with SuBa in his films so far, Anand for the first time will be working with novelist Pattukotai Prabhakar on the film’s script and screenplay. However, he clarified the story will not be based on one of his novels. Harris Jayaraj, who had worked with Anand and Suriya in their previous collaborations, has been signed to compose music. Jigarthanda fame Gavemic U Ary will crank the camera.

Anand plans to shoot some major portion of the film in Delhi, where he’s currently present scouting locations. Meanwhile, Suriya is presently busy shooting for Selvaraghavan’s NGK, in which he’s rumoured to be playing a comrade, going by the first look of the film.

