Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan’s film promises to be an action extravaganza. Watch here

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:18 IST

The highly anticipated trailer of Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has finally arrived and its visuals promise a never-before-seen action film. The trailer introduces Chiranjeevi, who plays Kurnool-based freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy, as a rebel, warrior and a martyr.

The video also introduces other important characters, played by Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannah Bhatia, Amitabh Bachchan and Nayanthara.

The trailer has set the bar very high on the action front and it has to be seen if the visuals will live up to the hype. Looks like Chiranjeevi will have quite a few action sequences and they’ll definitely be a treat to watch. On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, AR Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

The film, which will be distributed by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in Hindi, will release worldwide on October 2.

