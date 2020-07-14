Tamil actor Harish Kalyan sings and plays Dil Bechara title song, watch video

regional-movies

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan has shared a video in which he can be seen singing and playing the title track of late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. The song has been received very well by netizens.

In a video he shared on his Twitter page, Harish is seen playing a piano and singing the track, Friendzone Ka Maara, from Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara. He dedicated the video to Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans. “Gave a try on #DilBecharaTitleTrack with my keys. My recent fav, on loop mode!! Love you @arrahman sir. Dedicated to #SSR & his fans. (sic),” Harish tweeted.

Last seen on screen in Dharala Prabhu, the Tamil remake of Vicky Donor; Harish Kalyan has two projects in his kitty. One of his upcoming projects in the Tamil remake of widely popular Telugu romantic drama, Pellichoopulu.

Dil Bechara, which happens to be Sushant Singh’s last film, has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film has music by AR Rahman and the album was released on July 10. The music was an instant with fans celebrating every single track.

The film, adapted from John Green’s book The Fault In Our Stars, stars Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

