Team Saaho set for extensive abroad schedule to shoot action sequences

The shoot of Prabhas’s upcoming multi-lingual film Saaho began a few months ago. After canning important sequences in Hyderabad, the team is finally set to travel abroad to shoot predominant portions of the film. The next few schedules of the film will take place across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Romania, where most of the film’s high-octane action scenes will be shot. One of the highlight of the action scenes will be the one that’ll be shot on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. The last film that was shot there was Fast Five.

Tipped to be a mega budget action extravaganza being made on a budget of over Rs 150 crore, the film is being directed by Sujeeth. Neil Nithin Mukesh has been roped in as the antagonist and he had said in one of his interviews that it will the biggest action film this country would have ever seen. Neil had said, “Saaho is a larger-than-life film and, post Baahubali, the entire nation is rooting for Prabhas. And where there is a mega hero, there will always be a mega villain too. My character has many shades like every other character in the film. It’s quite an exciting project, Sujeeth has a great vision. Saaho will be the biggest action film of 2018.”

After playing a father and son in Baahubali franchise, Prabhas will be seen in an action avatar in Saaho, and his clean-shaven look has already gone viral. Saaho, which marks the southern debut of Shraddha Kapoor, has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and cinematography by Madhie, whose work in Ghazi was widely spoken about. Tamil actor Arun Vijay is said to be playing a pivotal role.

