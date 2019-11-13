Telugu actor Rajasekhar escapes unhurt in a car accident

regional-movies

Well-known Telugu actor Rajasekhar, who met with an accident in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, escaped unhurt. Talking about the accident, Rajasekhar said in a statement, “On Tuesday night, while I was returning to my place from Ramoji Film City via Outer Ring Road, I met with an accident at the Golconda Appa Junction. Seeing my vehicle in the state, commuters on the road came to me and brought me out of the vehicle. They had recognized me. I borrowed their phone and immediately informed the police and then called up my family members. I started for my house in their car. My family members picked me up in the middle of the journey.”

Last seen on screen in Telugu actioner Kalki, Rajasekhar is gearing up to commence work on the sequel to his last Telugu hit, PSV Garuda Vega. The film is expected to go on the floors next year. It will be directed by Praveen Sattaru, who directed the first part as well.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Rajasekhar will be joining hands with Balakrishna for a new project. However, no concrete information is available on the project yet which was supposed to take off this year.

Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivathmika made her acting debut earlier this year via Telugu romantic-drama Dorasaani. The veteran actor had recently said in a media interaction that he’s also looking forward to the debut of his other daughter, Shivani.

Shivani is due to make her debut in Telugu remake of 2 States, which also stars Adivi Sesh. “Shivani was supposed to debut before Shivathmika. But, due to some unavoidable reasons, her film got stalled. Let my two daughters do films individually before we can act together. We have a story for four of us (including wife Jeevitha). My daughters narrated the story recently and I loved it. C Kalyan is ready to produce the movie. It will be a family entertainer,” he had said.

