The cast for Poshter Boyz’s sequel will be the same: Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade’s Marathi film Poshter Boyz was a huge hit four years ago. Starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hrishikesh Joshi and Aniket Vishwasrao, the film highlighted the subject of vasectomy and received great feedback for its treatment of the subject. In a recent chat, Shreyas revealed that the story of the sequel to this film has been finalised. Shreyas says, “We have locked the story, and are working on the screenplay and dialogues draft. If everything goes smoothly, we hope to go on floors early next year. And, if the dates and everything clear up, we should be able to release the film next summer.”

The Golmaal Again (2017) actor shares that the sequel will retain the same flavour and essence of the first part. “Of course, story line will be different. But the film will revolve around a social message just like its prequel. The message in this film will be ‘more massy’ and something everyone will be able to relate to,” adds the actor.

Shreyas adds, “The humour quotient and cast for Poshter Boyz’s sequel will be the same. I will be seen in a cameo.”

This year, Shreyas is also making his web series debut with a show titled, Baby come Na, which stars Kiku Sharda, Chunky Pandey and Shefali Zariwala among others. “I had a great time shooting as the team was brilliant. Also, the role is something I have never attempted before. So, it was exciting to explore a whole new angle,” he says.

So, is he sceptical about his web debut and anxious about people’s reactions? “Well, I have seen a time when feedback wouldn’t reach us. With the advent of social media, feedback has been instant. I can’t change or be affected because a random guy thinks otherwise. Whenever I pick a project, I do it with conviction. ”

