The making of 2.0 VFX featurette: See the hard work put into Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s film

The new making video of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 documents the judicious use of VFX. With inputs and commentary from Akshay Kumar, Shankar, VFX directors Srinivas Mohan, Rif Daucher and Walt Jones, this video gives an idea of the hard work put into the film.

In the video, Akshay Kumar says, “Making Shankar’s vision come true was by far one of the most gratifying part of my job. My first thought was how, how are they going to pull off something like, which is not possible in real life? I for one have never witnessed such effects. To be honest, it is very challenging in the sense, you have to keep your imagination alive. It is easy to stay inspired when you have the greatest Indian visionary on top of every move of yours.”

As the VFX version of Chitti and 2.0 is shown on screen, Shankar’s imagination takes a shape. He says in the video, “There is an equally strong force opposite Chitti in 2.0 The imagination is wild and huge and it can be created in VFX only. We approached the concept artist to draw all the characters and objects. I will see which of these is close to my imagination and then select that concept art. And then we convert it into rough 3D model.”

Walt Jones, VFX Supervisor, Tau films said that there is not one scene in the film that doesn’t have an enormous contribution from VFX.

We see in this featurette that 2.0 is going to be an important film for Indian cinema in terms of the technology they have used. It’s one of the first Indian films to be shot in 3D.

However, the film’s entire canvas will be visible only when it hits the theatres later this year.

