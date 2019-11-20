Thor actor Ray Stevenson boards SS Rajamouli’s RRR as main antagonist, see pic

regional-movies

After the mega success of the Baahubali series, director SS Rajamouli will return with yet another lavish film, titled RRR, next year. While the cast is toplined by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and Telugu stars NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, the mega-budget entertainer will have some international names too, it was announced on Wednesday.

International actors Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will be seen playing the pivotal roles in the Rajamouli film. "Olivia, we are happy to have you play the female lead #Jennifer. Looking forward for the shoot," read the tweet on the film's official Twitter handle.

Stevenson, who is best known for his role of Volstagg in the Thor films, will essay the lead antagonist Scott in RRR.

"Ray Stevenson, it's a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in RRR movie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you," the filmmakers tweeted on the official site.

According to a series of tweets on the film's official handle, Doody has already shot the first schedule of the film. She will essay the role of Lady Scott.

RRR will release worldwide on July 30 next year in 10 Indian languages. It has been confirmed that budget of the film is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore.

