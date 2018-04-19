Told Sri Reddy I could get her a lot of money, she refused: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma has admitted in a video that he instigated Sri Reddy to abuse Pawan Kalyan. This video comes after Sri Reddy was heard saying on a leaked phone call that it was Ram Gopal Varma who influenced her to use abusive language.

The actor had recently abused Kalyan after the superstar asked her to approach the police rather than taking her complaints to the media. Sri Reddy apologised to Kalyan after she faced a backlash from his fans.

In his video, RGV went on to discuss Reddy and her protest, “I felt that she had a few demands that were reasonable and a few were unreasonable. I initially also felt that she was superficial. However, once she stripped in public in protest and started a conversation about the issue, I changed my mind and tried to contact her.”

Ram Gopal Varma also spoke about his conversation with Suresh Babu, Rana and Abhiram Daggubati’s father; Abhiram has been accused by Reddy of sexually exploiting her. He said, “I spoke to Suresh and he said that ‘if my son has really committed this crime then he can be punished by the law. Let the law take its course’.”

Read | Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagendra Babu lashes out at Sri Reddy

He added, “I feel like Suresh Babu is speaking like a principal, but he is from a big family, a prestigious family of Ramanaidu. If tomorrow something unpleasant happens and the family name is dragged down, it might not be good. So I asked Sri Reddy what would she get by filing a criminal complaint against Abhiram? It is not going to help her cause and neither is she going to gain any publicity out of it?”

The filmmaker said as Suresh Babu is not ready to settle the matter, he decided to become an intermediary between the two parties. He told Reddy that he could get a big settlement for her from one of the members of the family, which would save them from embarrassment and leave her with a lot of money.

Read | Jeevitha Rajsekhar releases Sri Reddy video that shows her in poor light

However, Reddy said no to this. “No one today is ready to let go of so much money, not even rich people. I was impressed by her conviction and determination. So I told her that to gain attention she should have the guts to stand up to even the biggest of the stars and I gave her a few examples. For instance, Kathi Mahesh became popular because of his controversial statements about Pawan Kalyan. He might be right or wrong, but his statements got the attention of people,” he pointed out.

Follow @htshowbiz for more