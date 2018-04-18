Jeevitha Rajsekhar releases Sri Reddy video that shows her in poor light

The Sri Reddy protest gets murkier with every passing day. In a bizarre turn of events, wife of popular actor Rajsekhar has held a press conference refuting allegations against her husband and herself.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, a social activist called Sandhya, during a chat with a local TV channel, spoke at length about how the veteran Telugu actor Rajsekhar and his wife Jeevitha were in the habit of exploiting young women. “Jeevitha Rajasekhar used to bring girls to satisfy the sexual pleasures of her husband, Rajasekhar. She used to blackmail the working women who live in Ameerpet area emotionally,” a website Tollywood.net quoted her as saying.

In reaction, Jeevitha Rajashekar held a press conference on Wednesday in which not only did she refute the allegations levied against her by Sandhya, she also released a video of Sri Reddy. Her claim was that video is in contrast to everything Sri Reddy has been championing against. In a video, Sri Reddy can be seen saying she will be in ‘sexy mood 24*7’.

Jeevitha went on to say that after seen this video it would be difficult for people to believe Sri Reddy’s claims that she was exploited in the industry.

On April 7, Sri Reddy held a protest against casting couch in the Telugu film industry. She also claimed that local female talent wasn’t been given a chance as filmmakers prefer girls from other states. In days that followed, she accused well known filmmaker Suresh Babu’s younger son Abhiram of sexually exploiting her. She released Whatsapp chats with influential members of the industry including people like writer Kona Venkat and Bharat Ane Nenu director Koratala Siva.

She questioned the decision of Hyderabad-based Movie Artists’ Association (MAA), which has as many as 900 registered artists as members, to deny her a membership. With the issue grabbing national headlines, National Human Rights Commission on April 12 issued notices of Information and Broadcasting ministry and the Telangana government, calling for a detailed report on the alleged sexual exploitation of women in Tollywood.

As the heat intensified, MAA lifted its ban on Sri Reddy.

Emboldened by Sri Reddy’s protest, on April 15, a round table was held in Hyderabad by junior female artistes who discussed (and demanded steps to be taken) their experiences of working in the industry. Sri Reddy, meanwhile, got into fracas with the fans of Pawan Kalyan after she vented her disappointment at his advice of going to the police instead of sensationalising the issue. Rabid fans of Pawan gave rape and death threats against the actor.

