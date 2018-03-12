Tovino Thomas dreams of making inroads into Hollywood

Actor Tovino Thomas, the current heartthrob of Malayalam cinema, recently made inroads into Tamil with Dhanush’s Maari 2, in which he plays the antagonist. The Mayaanadhi actor doesn’t want to stop here and aims to make inroads into Hollywood. As Tovino awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film Abhiyum Anuvum, he recently clarified that his first preference will also be Malayalam cinema. However, nothing would stop him from exploring opportunities in other industries as he’s keen to expand his base.

“Hollywood is my aim, so I will take effort to reach there. However, no matter which industry I go to I will always be there in Malayalam.” He stressed that he wants to be the Malayali presence in other film industries. “Why would I say no to good projects in other languages?”

Tovino’s performance in Mayaanadhi won over critics and audiences alike. In a recent press interaction, he spoke proudly of being part of a film that addresses very important society-related issues and in turn will raise pertinent question. According to the industry grapevine, Abhiyum Anuvum will touch upon the issue of impotency and how it affects the life of a young couple.

