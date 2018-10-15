Urmila Matondkar is a diva and I look up to her: Sonali Kulkarni

Trust actor Sonali Kulkarni to do things differently. The Gulabjaam actor has time and again proved her versatility by taking up unique projects and portraying a wide variety of roles. Adding yet another interesting film to her kitty, Sonali will be seen in and as Madhuri, which is Urmila Matondkar’s upcoming Marathi production. Talking about what appealed to her about this film, Sonali says, “The script was crazy, and I just fell in love with it. As an actor, one is always on the lookout for something great. Generally, when I am approached for a film, I am told things like, ‘This will get you an award’. However, when I was narrated Madhuri, there were no pompous claims. Here, the story is the hero.”

The Kachha Limbu (2017) actor feels that the past couple of years have been a turning point in her career. “Apart from the several awards that I bagged for Kachha Limbu and Gulabjaam, as an actor I could feel a certain amount of breakthrough with these roles. I am always tentative of what next. Here, the script of Madhuri challenged me. It was tempting to play this character,” she says.

Interestingly, the actor was unaware that Mohsin Akhtar Mir was married to Urmila. She found out they were married much later and was thrilled about the couple and their work. “Urmila is a diva and I look up to her. She is excellent at dance and acting, and no one can match her. Mohsin is very enterprising and it was a beautiful surprise to know that they are married. I was so happy. I am extremely fond of her and find her hard working. She was not interfering nor was she aloof. She was involved as much as she had to be. As a couple, they are very passionate about films,” Sonali says.

Was Sonali ever skeptical of being a part of a project that was named after a Bollywood diva? “Honestly, when we started filming, the name was not Madhuri. Having said that, the name is just an interesting fact in the film. It never weighed on me that it has the name of another diva.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 16:38 IST