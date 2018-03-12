Vaibhav to play an architect in Prakash Kunte’s next

After three years, director Prakash Kunte and actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi will be seen together in a film once again. The duo last worked together on Coffee Ani Barach Kahi (2015) and the new film is set to go on the floors this month. Vaibhav has played several romantic roles so far, but this time, he will be seen in a different avatar. The actor says, “I play an architect who is pursing a Masters in the same stream. He is a laid back guy. I am looking forward to playing this character. It is unlike all the characters I have played so far.”

The film will be shot in Nashik, Dubai and Mumbai. “I just got done shooting for my Hindi film. I will begin shooting for this film with Prakash next week, and then there are more projects which I will announce soon.”

Speaking about how it is to work with Prakash, Vaibhav says, “Prakash is currently one of the most sought-after directors in the Marathi film industry. I have a special connection with him off and on-screen. It is his humility that makes me connect with him. It goes without saying that he is an exceptional director.”