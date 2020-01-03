Vajvuya Band Bajaa team pays visit to Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:55 IST

The team of Vajvuya Band Bajaa, helmed by Shivaji Lotan Patil visited Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune to unveil the first look of the poster. The film is scheduled to release on March 20 across Maharashtra.

First look of Shivaji Lotan Patil’s Vavuya Band Bajaa

The film promises to be a laugh riot and also marks a new genre for Patil, who earlier directed films such as Bhonga (2018), Dhag (2014), and Halal (2017). The film is presented by Amol Kagne and directed by Patil. Interestingly, Shivaji and Amol have collaborated for over four films till date. “Shivaji sir understands me and our wavelengths match. We do have our creative differences, but at the end of the day, we have a similar vision. He knows how to make a brilliant product and I know how to sell and place it,” says Amol with a smile.

Having received National awards for his films, Amol was bracketed for making serious films with social messages. In an attempt to change this, his next will be an out-and-out entertainer with a social message. “My films will always have an important message. So, even though VBB is a light film, I will give out a message in the end. I was to use the medium sensibly,” he says.

The film stars Mangesh Desai, Chinmay Udgirkar, Sameer Dharmadhikari along with Pritam Kagne. It is a story of three brothers and how they go about their love life. He says, “The film talks about love, relationships with a mix of comedy and drama. The entire technician team, from writer to DOP, is the same that I have worked before. I like working with old teams as there is a sense of comfort level. Also, they understand what I want and vice versa. I am a young actor and presenter, so generally, people do not take me seriously. But this team not only respects my work but considers me as family too.”