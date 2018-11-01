Varun Rajendran on plagiarism row: My Sengol is now the Sarkar for Vijay fans

Assistant director Varun Rajendran is satisfied with the outcome of the Sarkar plagiarism row. He has said that it was not money that he was after, but wanted due credit for his work. With AR Murugadoss deciding to settle the issue out of court, Varun will now receive an appreciation note before the film begins. While it is not exactly credit for the story, Varun seems content.

He said to Silverscreen, “Sengol is lost to me now. My Sengol is now the Sarkar for Vijay fans. I want them to enjoy the film. This is for all of you.”

Varun added, “I wanted to be credited for my story. I wrote this and Sengol is the reflection of my years of hard work. I wanted that to mean something. It cannot be bought off with money. I wanted to be recognised for my work.The rumours that I sought remuneration are false.”

Varun had filed his complaint at the South Indian Writers’ Association, headed by Bhagyaraj. The association had backed Varun’s claim by stating that Sarkar and Sengol were similar. Regarding this, Varun said, “Initially when it was apparent to me that Sengol and Sarkar were the same, I thought that my battle would be too insignificant. I decided to approach writers union in the hopes that they would provide solace. And they did. I am very glad that they backed my case.”

AR Murugadoss initially blamed the writers’ association and said, “I think the investigation was one-sided. Bhagyaraj claims that my story is very similar to Sengol. Let me ask him, did he read my full-bound script of Sarkar? They claim to have read the full script but they only read the synopsis.”

On the day of the hearing, however, Murugadoss decided to settle it out of court and released a video statement in which he clarified that there was a tiny similarity.

Speaking of facing the combined might of Sun Pictures, fans of actor Vijay and director AR Murugadoss, Varun further said, “I made a consistent effort to not talk about anything till the case was satisfied with the terms of the compromise. Actually, I wouldn’t call it so. It’s not a compromise. It’s me getting my due credit.”

Sarkar is now slated to release on November 6, the day of Diwali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 15:13 IST